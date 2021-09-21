iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 408,300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 19,685,686 shares.The stock last traded at $38.62 and had previously closed at $38.18.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.54.

Get iShares China Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 527.9% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,722,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,938 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 62.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 16,979 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 62.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,694,000 after purchasing an additional 38,571 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 29.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

Read More: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.