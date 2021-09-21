Flaharty Asset Management LLC Sells 120 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 5,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAT traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $190.50. The company had a trading volume of 28,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,425,602. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.87. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.73 and a 12-month high of $246.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.80.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

