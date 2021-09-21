Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Stock Position Decreased by Bar Harbor Trust Services

Bar Harbor Trust Services lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,776 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 1.2% of Bar Harbor Trust Services’ holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Bar Harbor Trust Services’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 140.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,037,232. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.66 and its 200 day moving average is $82.63. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $82.11 and a twelve month high of $83.47.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.106 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

