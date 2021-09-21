Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP)’s share price rose 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.33 and last traded at $5.31. Approximately 17,944 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,299,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.08.

ADAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.71. The company has a market capitalization of $847.56 million, a PE ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 2.17.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,391.97% and a negative return on equity of 45.65%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADAP. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 2.0% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,696,919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,828,000 after purchasing an additional 229,402 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP boosted its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 45.0% during the second quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 3,627,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,597 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 4.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,059,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,772,000 after purchasing an additional 80,858 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 10.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,856,323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,908,000 after purchasing an additional 170,603 shares during the period. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 68.1% during the second quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 1,539,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,558,000 after purchasing an additional 623,724 shares during the period. 71.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

