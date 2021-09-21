Short Interest in MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVF) Declines By 27.0%

MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,202,500 shares, a decline of 27.0% from the August 15th total of 7,124,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7,432.1 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of MGM China from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of MGM China from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get MGM China alerts:

Shares of MGM China stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,196. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.43. MGM China has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $1.90.

MGM China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of gaming and lodging resorts in the Greater China region. The company develops and operates casino games of chance and other casino games, and related hotel and resort facilities, as well as provides hotel management services; and develops integrated resorts in Macau.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for MGM China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.