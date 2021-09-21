Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)’s share price rose 6.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $52.30 and last traded at $51.32. Approximately 93,997 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,603,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.26.

SAVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Cassava Sciences from $111.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Cassava Sciences from $97.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Cassava Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.60.

Get Cassava Sciences alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -138.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 1.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 4.7% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 8.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 6.3% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 896.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Cassava Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassava Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.