Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 47,581 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the previous session’s volume of 243,336 shares.The stock last traded at $7.00 and had previously closed at $7.09.

A number of brokerages have commented on LOMA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $834.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.52.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 23.11%. The business had revenue of $151.88 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LOMA. FMR LLC lifted its position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 113,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 20,680 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 316,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 748,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,098,000 after buying an additional 5,340 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 236,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 89,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sagil Capital LLP bought a new stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,649,000. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA)

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina SA operates as a cement manufacturing company. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime, Concrete, Railroad, Aggregates and Others. The Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime segment comprises of the procurement of raw materials from quarries.

