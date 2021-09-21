Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Shares Gap Up to $70.59

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $70.59, but opened at $73.22. Citi Trends shares last traded at $70.20, with a volume of 1,279 shares.

CTRN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Citi Trends from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Citi Trends in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of $648.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.73 and a 200 day moving average of $86.40.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.93. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 44.49% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $237.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.20 million. As a group, analysts expect that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP James A. Dunn sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.71, for a total value of $1,754,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,821,224.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Margaret L. Jenkins sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total value of $283,115.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,096,290. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 5.5% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Citi Trends in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 7.5% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 4.9% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 11,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Citi Trends by 6.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

About Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

