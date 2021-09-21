Short Interest in MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MONOY) Declines By 21.7%

MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MONOY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a decrease of 21.7% from the August 15th total of 28,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MonotaRO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS MONOY traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.97. The stock had a trading volume of 22,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,423. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.27. MonotaRO has a 52-week low of $20.83 and a 52-week high of $32.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.38 and a beta of 0.23.

MonotaRO Co, Ltd. engages in the sale of maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) supplies through e-commerce. Its products include cutting tools, bearings, fasteners, industrial equipment, and safety devices. The company was founded by Kinya Seto on October 19, 2000 and is headquartered in Amagasaki, Japan.

