China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Sets New 12-Month Low at $12.44

China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.44 and last traded at $12.44, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.63.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Yuchai International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.55. The firm has a market cap of $508.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in China Yuchai International by 480.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in China Yuchai International by 26.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in China Yuchai International during the second quarter worth about $129,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in China Yuchai International by 152.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in China Yuchai International during the second quarter worth about $184,000. 21.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD)

China Yuchai International Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in engine manufacturing, and hospitality operations and property development business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Yuchai, HL Global Enterprises Limited (HLGE), and Corporate. The Yuchai segment conducts manufacturing and sale of diesel engines which are mainly distributed in the People’s Republic of China (PRC) market.

