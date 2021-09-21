China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Sets New 12-Month Low at $12.44

China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.44 and last traded at $12.44, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.63.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Yuchai International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.55. The firm has a market cap of $508.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
About China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD)
China Yuchai International Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in engine manufacturing, and hospitality operations and property development business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Yuchai, HL Global Enterprises Limited (HLGE), and Corporate. The Yuchai segment conducts manufacturing and sale of diesel engines which are mainly distributed in the People’s Republic of China (PRC) market.
