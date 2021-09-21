Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Trading Down 4.4%

Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) dropped 4.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $102.01 and last traded at $102.14. Approximately 8,566 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 624,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.86.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Oshkosh from $156.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Oshkosh from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oshkosh currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.94.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 6.48%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.72%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oshkosh during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

