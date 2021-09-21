Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Short Interest Update

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a drop of 24.3% from the August 15th total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 138,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NHYDY traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $7.28. 61,243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,000. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.56. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $7.89. The company has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Get Norsk Hydro ASA alerts:

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 8.76%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NHYDY. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. AlphaValue raised shares of Norsk Hydro ASA to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

About Norsk Hydro ASA

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite & Alumina; Primary Metal; Metal Markets; Rolled Products; Extruded Solutions; Energy; and Other Eliminations. The Bauxite & Alumina segment include bauxite mining activities, sourcing arrangements, and alumina commercial operations.

Read More: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.