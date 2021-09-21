Beyond Finance Market Capitalization Reaches $6.16 Million (BYN)

Beyond Finance (CURRENCY:BYN) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 21st. Beyond Finance has a market cap of $6.16 million and $281,676.00 worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beyond Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.70 or 0.00001634 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Beyond Finance has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Beyond Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002319 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.07 or 0.00067402 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.44 or 0.00172592 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.51 or 0.00112487 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,020.90 or 0.07004405 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,718.77 or 0.99049892 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $339.70 or 0.00787641 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beyond Finance Coin Profile

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,739,305 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Beyond Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beyond Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beyond Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beyond Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beyond Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beyond Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.