ThreeFold Price Down 1.8% This Week (TFT)

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 21st. ThreeFold has a market capitalization of $5.81 million and approximately $24,716.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ThreeFold has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ThreeFold coin can now be purchased for $0.0716 or 0.00000166 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ThreeFold alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002319 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.07 or 0.00067402 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.02 or 0.00150765 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00065007 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004020 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.44 or 0.00172592 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.51 or 0.00112487 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00012199 BTC.

ThreeFold Coin Profile

TFT uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 coins and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 coins. The Reddit community for ThreeFold is /r/threefold/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ThreeFold’s official website is threefold.io . ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io . The official message board for ThreeFold is forum.threefold.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The ThreeFold Token (TFT) powers the People’s Internet. It is the official medium of exchange for Internet capacity on the ThreeFold Grid. It allows people and companies to sell and use Internet capacity on the Threefold Grid without any intermediaries, providing a revolutionary incentive model that powers the shared Internet economy. TFT is earned when Farmers provide Internet capacity and keep it connected to the People’s Internet for others to store data and run workloads on top of it. Every month, Farmers are rewarded for the Internet capacity they provide in the form of TFT. TFT is also used by people, developers and companies to store their files privately and run their decentralized applications on the People’s Internet.”

ThreeFold Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThreeFold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThreeFold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ThreeFold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ThreeFold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ThreeFold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.