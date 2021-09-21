Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Receives $145.14 Average Target Price from Analysts

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $145.14.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Medtronic from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup reissued a “focus list” rating and issued a $153.00 price target (up previously from $143.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

In other news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total value of $526,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total transaction of $6,812,481.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,275 shares of company stock valued at $14,126,268. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,939,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 184,375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $22,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,754,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 78,242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Medtronic by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 100,712 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares during the period. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MDT stock traded down $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $128.54. 33,911 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,372,741. The company has a market capitalization of $172.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic has a 12-month low of $98.94 and a 12-month high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $130.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.16.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Medtronic will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

