Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock Position Trimmed by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,650,888 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 170,593 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 1.0% of Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,983,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Summit Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 2.2% during the second quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% in the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% in the first quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 10,870 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,870,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 4.5% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total transaction of $3,020,921.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,320 shares in the company, valued at $7,831,734.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total value of $28,347,716.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 876,377 shares of company stock valued at $330,177,910. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MA stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $338.85. The stock had a trading volume of 82,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,786,783. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.37 billion, a PE ratio of 47.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $363.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $368.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $281.20 and a 52-week high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

MA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.48.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

