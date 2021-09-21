Alerus Financial NA Acquires 33,176 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Alerus Financial NA raised its holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 161.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 53,707 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,176 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Lyft were worth $3,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LYFT. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Lyft by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 643,971 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $40,686,000 after buying an additional 86,710 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Lyft by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 366,175 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $22,146,000 after acquiring an additional 156,320 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Lyft by 16.8% during the second quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 205,089 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $12,404,000 after purchasing an additional 29,451 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 9.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,382,188 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $87,242,000 after acquiring an additional 116,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Designers raised its position in shares of Lyft by 28.3% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 38,467 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 8,474 shares during the period. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lyft alerts:

LYFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on Lyft in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Lyft from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Lyft in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lyft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.94.

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT traded up $2.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.55. 141,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,404,305. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a PE ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 2.28. Lyft, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.34 and a 12 month high of $68.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.54.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.02. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 79.27% and a negative net margin of 65.35%. The business had revenue of $765.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.24 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Lyft news, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total transaction of $1,753,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 15,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.71, for a total transaction of $778,239.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.