AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.73 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) will report ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for AVROBIO’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.79) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.64). AVROBIO reported earnings per share of ($1.01) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AVROBIO will report full year earnings of ($2.86) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.02) to ($2.67). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.29) to ($2.37). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AVROBIO.

Get AVROBIO alerts:

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.08).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AVRO shares. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of AVROBIO in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AVROBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AVROBIO from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on AVROBIO in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.27.

In related news, Director Philip J. Vickers purchased 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.35 per share, with a total value of $40,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVRO. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in AVROBIO during the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 10.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 32.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 31,720 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AVROBIO in the first quarter worth $411,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 54.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 7,205 shares during the last quarter. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVRO remained flat at $$6.22 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 806 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,605. The stock has a market cap of $271.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.34. AVROBIO has a 12-month low of $5.44 and a 12-month high of $20.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.05.

About AVROBIO

Avrobio, Inc engages in the development of lentiviral-based gene therapies. It focuses on developing potentially curative ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat patients with rare diseases following a single dose treatment regimen. The firm’s clinical-stage programs include Fabry, Gaucher Type 1, Hunter syndrome Gaucher Type 3, Pompe, and Cystinosis.

Featured Story: What does RSI mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AVROBIO (AVRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AVROBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVROBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.