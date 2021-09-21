Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)’s share price dropped 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $40.45 and last traded at $40.45. Approximately 2,511 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 726,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.44.

YOU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Clear Secure from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Clear Secure from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Clear Secure in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Clear Secure in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Clear Secure from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clear Secure currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.74.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $55.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.05 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Clear Secure, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allen Operations LLC acquired a new position in Clear Secure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,166,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Secure during the second quarter worth about $693,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Clear Secure during the second quarter valued at about $1,000,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Clear Secure in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Clear Secure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,610,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.11% of the company’s stock.

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

