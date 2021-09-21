Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 38.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 409,742 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 252,377 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Target worth $99,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Target by 166.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 237.9% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. 76.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,977 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total value of $3,650,792.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total value of $19,969,310.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 136,744 shares of company stock worth $34,106,184. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TGT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Target from $258.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Target from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Argus increased their target price on Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.30.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $242.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $118.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $146.45 and a 12-month high of $267.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.93.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.38 earnings per share. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

