Princeton Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Princeton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,242 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LITE. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Lumentum by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,182,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,759 shares in the last quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in Lumentum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,429,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lumentum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,435,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in Lumentum by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,009,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,771,000 after buying an additional 236,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,393,000. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lumentum stock traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300,297. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.37. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.67 and a 1-year high of $112.08.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $392.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.17 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LITE. TheStreet raised Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Lumentum from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Lumentum from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.76.

In related news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $534,682.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,800,905. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.86, for a total transaction of $856,526.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,146 shares of company stock worth $2,144,141 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Profile

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

