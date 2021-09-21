Kalos Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Kalos Management Inc. grew its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 635 shares during the quarter. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,687,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,058,000 after purchasing an additional 401,629 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 1,236,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,038,000 after purchasing an additional 554,347 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth about $5,008,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 143,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,682,000 after purchasing an additional 16,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Activision Blizzard stock traded down $1.92 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.26. The stock had a trading volume of 265,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,504,407. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83. The firm has a market cap of $57.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.34. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.19 and a fifty-two week high of $104.53.
In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 12,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.24 per share, with a total value of $1,000,191.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $81.93 per share, for a total transaction of $323,623.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.
ATVI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$100.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.91.
Activision Blizzard Company Profile
Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.
