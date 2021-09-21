Kalos Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Kalos Management Inc. grew its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 635 shares during the quarter. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,687,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,058,000 after purchasing an additional 401,629 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 1,236,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,038,000 after purchasing an additional 554,347 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth about $5,008,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 143,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,682,000 after purchasing an additional 16,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock traded down $1.92 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.26. The stock had a trading volume of 265,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,504,407. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83. The firm has a market cap of $57.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.34. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.19 and a fifty-two week high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 29.17%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 12,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.24 per share, with a total value of $1,000,191.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $81.93 per share, for a total transaction of $323,623.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$100.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.91.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

