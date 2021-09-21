Kalos Management Inc. Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Kalos Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 207.2% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 20,636 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 810,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,138,000 after buying an additional 24,335 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $456,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 202,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,792,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 56.4% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 111,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,134,000 after purchasing an additional 40,180 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 511,202 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.00. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $76.51.

