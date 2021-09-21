Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by Cascadia Advisory Services LLC

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,796 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.8% during the first quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,986 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.0% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 2,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 3,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 1.8% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 4.0% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMGN. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $251.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.70.

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $216.89. 16,405 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,608,720. The company has a market cap of $123.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.31. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $210.28 and a 52 week high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.