Alerus Financial NA Has $15.65 Million Stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Alerus Financial NA grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,656 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 1.6% of Alerus Financial NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $15,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.9% during the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 2,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 3,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 2,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 326.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VCLT traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.20. 5,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 997,191. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $98.37 and a 1-year high of $111.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.273 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st.

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.