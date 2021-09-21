Manitou Investment Management Ltd. Grows Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Manitou Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Diageo comprises approximately 1.9% of Manitou Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Manitou Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $10,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AKO Capital LLP increased its position in shares of Diageo by 71.2% in the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,282,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,783,000 after purchasing an additional 533,371 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 374.1% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 667,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,579,000 after purchasing an additional 526,546 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Diageo by 313.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 651,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,036,000 after acquiring an additional 494,091 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Diageo by 586.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after acquiring an additional 264,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Diageo by 45.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 542,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,112,000 after acquiring an additional 169,043 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo stock traded up $2.39 on Tuesday, hitting $189.82. 1,424 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,528. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $121.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.63. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $127.12 and a 1 year high of $202.35.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $2.4803 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.54%.

DEO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.12.

About Diageo

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.