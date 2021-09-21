Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Position Decreased by Roosevelt Investment Group LLC

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,340 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,532 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $13,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of V. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth about $373,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth about $705,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 5.2% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 14,605 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,092,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 6.9% in the first quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 9,436 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 9.8% in the first quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $10,160,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total value of $2,115,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,813 shares of company stock valued at $20,342,613 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $220.07. 77,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,240,337. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.23 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $235.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on V. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Visa from $268.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $249.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.52.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

