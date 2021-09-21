Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stake Cut by Roosevelt Investment Group LLC

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC reduced its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 86,080 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 33,875 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $18,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $197.53. 41,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,880,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $128.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $171.50 and a 52 week high of $231.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.71.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.26%.

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.17.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

