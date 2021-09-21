Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Raises Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,740 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.6% of Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $26,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 535.3% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 108 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 price target for the company. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $444.04.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.75, for a total value of $1,041,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 154,403 shares in the company, valued at $64,347,450.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.31, for a total transaction of $3,314,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 154,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,970,706.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,938 shares of company stock worth $41,349,429. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $3.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $416.39. 25,692 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,988,197. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $289.64 and a 12-month high of $431.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $416.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $400.62. The firm has a market cap of $392.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.12 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

