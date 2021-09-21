Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $126.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on YUM shares. Citigroup cut shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $125.13. The company had a trading volume of 8,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,594,932. The company’s 50-day moving average is $128.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.19. Yum! Brands has a twelve month low of $88.08 and a twelve month high of $135.77. The company has a market cap of $36.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.21% and a negative return on equity of 16.99%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Yum! Brands will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.25%.

In other Yum! Brands news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 18,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.71, for a total transaction of $2,441,661.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,758.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 2,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $290,688.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,606 shares of company stock valued at $4,433,076 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 16.5% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,032,000 after buying an additional 9,193 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.1% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 374,064 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,029,000 after buying an additional 14,659 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.2% during the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 71,662 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,762,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.3% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 19,578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,118,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 96.6% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 35,773 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,205,000 after buying an additional 17,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

