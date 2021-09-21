Kalos Management Inc. Raises Stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Kalos Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in Vale were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VALE. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vale by 388.5% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vale during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vale in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its position in shares of Vale by 336.8% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vale in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VALE traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $15.60. The stock had a trading volume of 781,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,810,818. The company has a market cap of $80.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.15. Vale S.A. has a 12-month low of $10.29 and a 12-month high of $23.17.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. Vale had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 65.49%. The company had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.684 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 16.36%. This is an increase from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.30. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.61%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. UBS Group lowered shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Vale from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. HSBC lowered shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Vale in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.63.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

