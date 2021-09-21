Kalos Management Inc. Has $1.24 Million Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Kalos Management Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 27.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,355 shares during the quarter. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJJ. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 11,198.8% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,395,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374,155 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $46,894,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $27,683,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,690,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,093,000 after purchasing an additional 262,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 21.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 920,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,538,000 after acquiring an additional 161,062 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJJ stock traded down $0.69 on Tuesday, reaching $101.49. 1,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,459. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $64.04 and a one year high of $111.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.51.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

