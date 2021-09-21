$0.38 EPS Expected for Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Tower Semiconductor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the highest is $0.38. Tower Semiconductor posted earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 111.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor will report full-year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tower Semiconductor.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $362.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.88 million. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 7.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSEM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 1,762.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,160,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,154,000 after buying an additional 1,098,211 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 142.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,709,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,417,000 after buying an additional 1,004,519 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,436,000. Senvest Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 8,205,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $241,483,000 after purchasing an additional 600,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,067,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,406,000 after purchasing an additional 546,097 shares in the last quarter. 55.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TSEM traded down $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $29.83. 1,766 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,589. Tower Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $17.61 and a 12 month high of $34.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.26 and a beta of 1.38.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of semiconductors for the electronics industry. It caters to the consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical, and aerospace and defense markets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

