Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Will Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) will announce $0.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for RadNet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. RadNet reported earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RadNet will report full-year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.83. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $1.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow RadNet.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $333.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.09 million. RadNet had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 1.96%. RadNet’s revenue was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RDNT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays started coverage on shares of RadNet in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of RadNet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Sidoti raised their target price on shares of RadNet from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of RadNet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

In related news, SVP Ruth Louisa Villigerwilson sold 3,246 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $102,151.62. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,283.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $1,178,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in RadNet in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RadNet by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 776,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,154,000 after buying an additional 107,277 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of RadNet by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 106,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after buying an additional 48,840 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of RadNet by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 259,303 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,736,000 after buying an additional 44,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of RadNet by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,758 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RDNT traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.74. 409 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,201. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.17 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.32. RadNet has a 1 year low of $13.49 and a 1 year high of $38.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

About RadNet

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

