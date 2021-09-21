Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Short Interest Down 32.4% in August

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,280,000 shares, a drop of 32.4% from the August 15th total of 21,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.31.

CVE stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.41. The company had a trading volume of 337,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,501,781. Cenovus Energy has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $10.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.60 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.38.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.18). Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0139 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.77%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, SCP Investment LP acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.30% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

