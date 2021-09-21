Short Interest in Creatd, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD) Decreases By 32.1%

Creatd, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 706,100 shares, a drop of 32.1% from the August 15th total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

In related news, major shareholder Eric Goldberg sold 983,287 shares of Creatd stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total transaction of $5,644,067.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 7,907 shares of company stock worth $23,724 in the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Creatd in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Creatd by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 14,086 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Creatd in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Creatd in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Creatd in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRTD traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.79. 2,817 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,504,737. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. Creatd has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $7.81.

Creatd (NASDAQ:CRTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.97 million for the quarter. Creatd had a negative net margin of 1,396.63% and a negative return on equity of 1,027.72%.

About Creatd

Creatd, Inc empowers creators, brands, and entrepreneurs through its technology and partnership. The company’s proprietary technology platforms and complementary digital businesses include Vocal for Brands, Seller’s Choice, and the intellectual property inherent in Vocal’s owned and operated digital communities and future acquisitions.

