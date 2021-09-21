First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $128.97 Million

Equities analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) will announce sales of $128.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $130.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $127.10 million. First Financial Bankshares posted sales of $130.96 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will report full year sales of $510.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $501.60 million to $518.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $508.60 million, with estimates ranging from $483.60 million to $531.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover First Financial Bankshares.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 43.97%. The company had revenue of $129.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.60 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $47.76 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of First Financial Bankshares stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.41. 2,817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,684. First Financial Bankshares has a 1 year low of $26.71 and a 1 year high of $52.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 42.25%.

In related news, Director Murray Hamilton Edwards acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.01 per share, with a total value of $49,010.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 191,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,381,347.17. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.48 per share, for a total transaction of $71,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 860,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,870,451.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 10,846 shares of company stock worth $504,709. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 213,886 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,508,000 after buying an additional 11,634 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,666,000 after buying an additional 169,617 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 292.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 47,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after buying an additional 35,478 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 100,122.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 59,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after buying an additional 59,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

