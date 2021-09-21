Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) Short Interest Update

Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 227,000 shares, a decrease of 31.7% from the August 15th total of 332,500 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 223,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIL. Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hill International by 165.0% during the first quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,893,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,097 shares during the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of Hill International by 17.9% during the second quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 2,892,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,202,000 after acquiring an additional 439,867 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hill International by 12.7% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 941,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 106,394 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hill International by 28.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 315,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 70,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hill International by 275.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 56,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 41,717 shares during the last quarter. 55.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HIL traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,601. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.59 and a beta of 2.05. Hill International has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.58.

Hill International (NYSE:HIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $101.55 million during the quarter. Hill International had a negative return on equity of 3.30% and a negative net margin of 0.77%.

About Hill International

Hill International, Inc engages in the provision of project management, construction management, and other consulting services building, transportation, environmental, energy and industrial markets. It offers fee-based project and construction management services to its clients, leveraging its construction expertise to identify potential trouble, difficulties, and sources of delay on a construction project before they develop into costly problems.

