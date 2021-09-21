Insured Finance (INFI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.17 Million

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 21st. One Insured Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0715 or 0.00000168 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Insured Finance has a total market cap of $2.17 million and $13,194.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Insured Finance has traded 38.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002347 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.57 or 0.00067036 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.70 or 0.00172929 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.50 or 0.00111450 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,981.63 or 0.06995996 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,505.88 or 0.99734354 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $335.93 or 0.00788225 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Insured Finance Coin Profile

Insured Finance was first traded on January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,369,525 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Insured Finance Coin Trading

