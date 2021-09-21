VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) Shares Sold by Kalos Management Inc.

Kalos Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 634 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Kalos Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $2,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,022,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,663,000 after buying an additional 344,660 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,670,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,739,000 after buying an additional 146,607 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 248.2% during the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 893,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,207,000 after buying an additional 637,220 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 733,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,798,000 after buying an additional 12,359 shares during the period. Finally, Sfmg LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 309.2% during the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 530,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,282,000 after buying an additional 400,773 shares during the period.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $73.50. The stock had a trading volume of 10,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,559. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.27. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 1 year low of $52.37 and a 1 year high of $77.04.

