Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Position Lessened by Kalos Management Inc.

Kalos Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,377 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,426 shares during the period. Navient makes up 1.1% of Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Kalos Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Navient worth $2,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Navient by 926.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Navient by 9.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Navient by 18.5% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Navient during the second quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Navient during the first quarter valued at $130,000. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NAVI traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.46. 22,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,907,309. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.39. Navient Co. has a twelve month low of $7.42 and a twelve month high of $23.80. The company has a quick ratio of 19.43, a current ratio of 19.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.82.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Navient had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. The firm had revenue of $295.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Navient Co. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.75%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Navient from $15.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Navient from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Stephens boosted their price target on Navient from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Navient from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Navient from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Navient has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.72.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

