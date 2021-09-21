Bridge City Capital LLC Sells 9,232 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Bridge City Capital LLC lowered its position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,317 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,232 shares during the quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $3,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of MasTec by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 37,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in MasTec by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 24,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in MasTec by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 57,232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,363,000 after buying an additional 19,859 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in MasTec by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 196,324 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,396,000 after buying an additional 29,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its position in MasTec by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 5,285 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. 72.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on MasTec from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on MasTec in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

Shares of MTZ stock traded down $1.34 on Tuesday, reaching $85.93. The stock had a trading volume of 4,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,300. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 1.29. MasTec, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.18 and a 1 year high of $122.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.25.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 5.24%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

