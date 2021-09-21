Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Bought by Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 230,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,518 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises 2.7% of Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $9,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 245.6% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.45. The stock had a trading volume of 49,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,659,645. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $30.08 and a twelve month high of $40.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.40.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.