Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,090 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,592.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 651.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VONE stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $203.64. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,657. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $147.64 and a 1 year high of $211.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $206.46 and a 200 day moving average of $197.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.572 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%.

