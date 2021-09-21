Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Decreases Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lessened its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,180 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 19.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,459,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,808,000 after purchasing an additional 573,990 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in AMETEK by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,732,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,303,000 after purchasing an additional 507,726 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in AMETEK by 176.3% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 734,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,869,000 after purchasing an additional 468,898 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its holdings in AMETEK by 220.5% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 311,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,596,000 after buying an additional 214,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 7.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,738,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,752,000 after buying an additional 193,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.44, for a total transaction of $400,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,692,549.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total value of $682,564.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMETEK stock traded down $1.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.59. 7,308 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 977,319. The stock has a market cap of $29.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.90 and a 52 week high of $140.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $135.38 and its 200-day moving average is $133.02.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.25%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMETEK presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.50.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

