$113.00 Million in Sales Expected for Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) will post sales of $113.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rambus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $113.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $113.01 million. Rambus reported sales of $103.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rambus will report full year sales of $447.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $445.32 million to $448.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $501.83 million, with estimates ranging from $487.06 million to $516.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Rambus.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.21). Rambus had a positive return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $84.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis.

RMBS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Rambus from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Rambus from $19.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Rambus from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.56.

In other news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total transaction of $48,236.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,963.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Rambus by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,381,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $357,329,000 after acquiring an additional 516,918 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rambus by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,208,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $289,474,000 after acquiring an additional 224,767 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Rambus by 10.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,084,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,851,000 after acquiring an additional 498,329 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Rambus by 34.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,218,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Rambus by 18.7% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,578,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,129,000 after acquiring an additional 406,632 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ RMBS traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.00. 1,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 737,893. Rambus has a 52-week low of $13.08 and a 52-week high of $25.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -165.42 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a current ratio of 8.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.52.

About Rambus

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

