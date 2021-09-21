Princeton Capital Management LLC Sells 1,055 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Princeton Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Valero Energy by 55.0% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp lifted its position in Valero Energy by 222.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.71.

Shares of Valero Energy stock traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $62.51. The company had a trading volume of 50,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,960,199. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.79. The firm has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a PE ratio of -18.74, a PEG ratio of 57.32 and a beta of 2.15. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $35.44 and a 52-week high of $84.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $27.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.66 billion. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.64%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.