Private Portfolio Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,983,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,649,000 after acquiring an additional 197,470 shares during the period. Bank of The West boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Bank of The West now owns 12,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter valued at $2,245,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter valued at about $7,684,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 299,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,409,000 after buying an additional 14,725 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock remained flat at $$108.56 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,601,941. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $107.91 and a twelve month high of $110.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.47.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.073 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%.

iShares MBS ETF Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.