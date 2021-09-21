Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,571 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VYM. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,033,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,966,000 after buying an additional 371,073 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 247.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,986,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263,565 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,224,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,782,000 after purchasing an additional 51,917 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,378,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,402,000 after purchasing an additional 369,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 2,233,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,787,000 after purchasing an additional 19,237 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $102.42. The stock had a trading volume of 47,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,724. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.75. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $77.96 and a one year high of $108.71.

