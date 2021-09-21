$402.56 Million in Sales Expected for Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) to report sales of $402.56 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Star Bulk Carriers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $338.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $443.19 million. Star Bulk Carriers reported sales of $200.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 101.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will report full year sales of $1.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Star Bulk Carriers.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $311.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.50 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 23.49%.

SBLK has been the topic of several analyst reports. SEB Equity Research initiated coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SEB Equities started coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Star Bulk Carriers has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Shares of SBLK stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.39. The company had a trading volume of 21,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,696,908. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.54. Star Bulk Carriers has a 52-week low of $6.12 and a 52-week high of $26.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.73%. This is a boost from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is 1,647.06%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 2.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,914 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 5.6% in the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 44,202 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 10.9% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,569 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the second quarter valued at $115,000. 61.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

See Also: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.